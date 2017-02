Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue fell 2.73% to $956.1M in December.

Fiscal YTD revenue is up 2.44% through the end of December.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip declined 1.7% to $590.7M in December, as baccarat and other table games fell off. Slot revenue was up 2.1%.

Analysts says the timing of the New Year holiday impacted the comparison to last year.

Nevada Gaming Control Board full report (.pdf)

