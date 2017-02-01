BlackRock to buy two energy infrastructure funds from First Reserve

BlackRock (BLK -0.2% ) agrees to buy two infrastructure funds from P-E firm First Reserve that oversee $3.7B in capital, as the largest asset manager expands on a bet that investors will want to back more pipelines, power plants and wind farms around the world.

The deal reinforces a Wall Street focus on public works as Pres. Trump has proposed spending as much as $1T on infrastructure.

Financial terms are not disclosed for the deal, which requires approval from public pensions and others invested in the funds.