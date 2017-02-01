Valero Energy stays Overweight but price target cut to $85 at Barclays

Valero Energy (VLO -0.6% ) is maintained with an Overweight rating at Barclays but with a lower price target of $85, trimmed from $95, as the firm thinks VLO's Q4 results could have a negative impact on the stock's near-term performance.

Although VLO's headline EPS of $0.81 beat the consensus estimate, Barclays says results were helped by a lower than expected interest expense and effective tax rate, which offset the shortfall in the core refining operation.

Compared to the firm's estimate, VLO's refining operating profit came in at $715M, contributing a negative variance of $0.19/share, and while the company pointed to a $55M pre-tax LIFO charge, the firm says this accounts for only a $0.21/bbl impact, or about a third of the variance vs. the firm's estimate.

Barclays also notes that each of VLO's four refining regions underperformed expectations, indicating that caution is in order with respect to the remainder of the industry's Q4 results over the next several weeks.