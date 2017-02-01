Ply Gem +7% on NY Post report that company may be up for sale

Ply Gem Holdings (PGEM +6.8% ) surges in late trading following a NY Post report that P-E firm CI Capital Partners has put the company up for sale, seeking more than $2B including debt.

PGEM, which Fred Iseman's P-E firm bought in 2004 and brought public in a 2013 IPO at $21/share, is the biggest U.S. maker of vinyl siding, and makes windows and doors.

A sale might be timely, with some experts predicting the housing market will contract if interest rates rise, the report speculates.