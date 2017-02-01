Facebook +2.33%; Q4 2016 over expectations [updated]

Q4 2016 results – revenue $8.81B (+50.9% Y/Y, $300M above estimates ), EPS $1.41 ( $0.10 above estimates )

Segment revenues – Advertising $8.629B (+53% Y/Y), Payments and other fees $180M (-12% Y/Y)

FY 2016 operational highlights – average DAUs 1.23B for December (+18% Y/Y), average Mobile DAUs 1.15B (+23% Y/Y), MAUs as of December 31 1.86B (+17% Y/Y), Mobile MAUs as of December 31 1.74B (+21% Y/Y)

Q4, FY 2016 other financial highlights – Q4 mobile advertising revenue 84% of total advertising revenue (up from 80% Y/Y), FY capital expenditures $4.49B, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $29.45B at Q4 end

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg: "Our mission to connect the world is more important now than ever. Our business did well in 2016, but we have a lot of work ahead to help bring people together."

