Assets fall at Legg Mason in Dec. quarter

FQ3 net income of $51.4M or $0.50 includes plenty of charges and credits, so may not be comparable to estimates for $0.65 or FQ2's $0.63.

Operating revenues of $715.2M slipped 4% Q/Q, and gained 8% Y/Y. Operating expenses of $604.1M fell 3% Q/Q and 33% Y/Y.

AUM of $710.4B slipped from $732.9B three months earlier, with outflows of $10.9B, $8.4B from FX, and $2.3B of negative market performance.

