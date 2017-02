Hologic fiscal Q1 top line up 6%; earnings up 2%; guidance lowered; shares off 1% after hours

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) fiscal Q1 results ($M): Revenues: 734.4 (+5.6%); Diagnostics: 325.4 (+4.7%); Breast Health: 273.3 (+4.2%)..

Net Income: 86.5 (+1.9%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 148.1 (+9.6%); EPS: 0.30 (+3.4%); Non-GAAP EPS: 0.52 (+13.0%); CF Ops: 169.6 (-1.1%)..

Fiscal 2017 Guidance: Revenues: $2.785B - 2.825B from $2.940B - 2.980B; EPS: $2.73 - 2.77 from $1.23 - 1.27; Non-GAAP EPS: $1.90 - 1.94 from $2.12 - 2.16.

Fiscal Q2 Guidance: Revenues: $675M - 685M; EPS: $1.85 - 1.86; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.45 - 0.46.