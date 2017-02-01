AvalonBay tops estimates despite sluggish NY business; dividend raised

Q4 core FFO per share of $2.12 vs. $1.99 one year ago, and against estimates and guidance for $2.11.

Quarterly dividend is hiked 5.2% to $1.42 per share.

Full-year core FFO per share of $8.19 up from $7.55.

Q4 rental rates for established communities up 3.2% Y/Y, with the Pacific NW up 5.8% and SoCal up 5.5%; NoCal up 3%, New England up 2.3%, Metro NY/Nj up 2%, Mid-Atlantic up 2.4%.

Operating expense up 5.1%.

NOI up 2.6%, led by Pacific NW (accounts for 5.3% of total NOI) up 6%. Metro NY/NJ - which accounts for 24.1% of total NOI - saw NOI decline 0.2%.

Full-year rents up 4.4%, with operating expenses up 3.1%, and NOI up 4.8%.

Full-year 2017 FFO per share is seen at $8.44-$8.84, with Q1 at $2.06-$2.12.

Conference call tomorrow at 1 ET.

AVB flat after hours