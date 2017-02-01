Stocks edge higher as Apple surges 6%, Fed keeps rates unchanged

Stocks eked out gains, in a session that opened with optimism sparked by Apple's earnings results but failed to follow through, and the major indexes wound up giving back most of their early gains.

Apple soared 6% and pushed the Dow into positive territory after reporting strong demand for the iPhone 7, which helped boost revenue to a record $78.4B and snap three straight declining quarters.

The Fed, as expected, kept its benchmark overnight lending rate target at 0.5%-0.75%.

Tech stocks were among the biggest gainers in the S&P 500, rising 0.7%, while utilities sank 1.7% after the FOMC statement offered little sign of when rates might move up.

U.S. crude oil jumped 2% to settle at $53.88/bbl, the highest settlement since Jan. 6, as U.S. data showed the biggest rise in crude supplies in three months but also revealed a drop in weekly domestic crude production.