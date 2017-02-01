MetLife -3.2% following Q4 results

Q4 operating earnings of $1.415B or $1.28 per share vs. $1.376B and $1.23 one year ago. Estimates were for $1.35, but this year's result included $0.08 worth of items. Backing those out, the company topped estimates by a penny.

There was a GAAP net loess of $2.1B thanks to $3.2B in net derivative losses due to changes in interest rates, fx, and equity markets. About 94% of derivative losses are thanks to asymmetrical and non-economic accounting. Excluding this, Q4 net income was $768M.

Premiums, fees and other revenues of $12.351B down 1% Y/Y. Net investment income of 5.037B up 3%.

Book value per share (excl. AOCI) of $49.83 down 3% Y/Y.

Conference call tomorrow at 8 ET

Previously: MetLife misses by $0.07, misses on revenue (Feb. 1)