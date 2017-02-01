AGNC Investment walloped by rate spike; raising capital

Q4 net spread and dollar roll income of $0.64 flat from Q3. Dividend run rate is $0.54.

Book value per share of $21.17 down 7.6% from $22.91 three months earlier. Tangible book value per share (excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from management co. purchase) of $19.50 down 8.1% from $21.23. Today's close of $18.56 is a 12.3 discount to book value; a 4.8% discount to tangible book.

Economic return of -5.2% for the quarter, or -20.8% annualized. Full-year economic return of 3.9%.

14.3% portfolio CPR during quarter; 8% average projected portfolio life CPR down from 10.6% three months earlier.

Net interest spread of 1.45% down two basis points.

Company also announces an ATM share sale program for up to $750M of stock.

Conference call tomorrow at 8:30 ET

Previously: AGNC Investment beats by $0.05 (Feb. 1)