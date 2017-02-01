American steel business prepared to supply pipelines, U.S. Steel CEO says

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) and other American manufacturers are "absolutely" prepared to produce steel for the oil and gas pipelines Pres. Trump wants built, CEO Mario Longhi tells CNBC, addressing concerns that domestic firms would benefit very little from the impending projects.

"The American manufacturing base on steel is fully prepared to supply what is needed for the pipelines and for the general infrastructure projects that are certainly going to come," Longhi says.

While U.S. Steel does not produce the spiral weld pipes being used in the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipeline projects, the CEO says the company does make components that go into the production of very large diameter pipelines.

Other relevant tickers: AKS, NUE, STLD