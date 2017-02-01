Edwards Lifescienes +1% after beat, positive outlook

On an underlying basis, sales rose 15% from Q4 one year ago, with Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy sales of $432M up 31.8%. There was strong therapy adoption across all locations, with particular strength in Japan.

Full-year 2017 outlook is reiterated with sales between $3B-$3.4B, and adjusted EPS of $3.30-$3.45. Q1 sales are seen at $760M-$800M vs. the Street at $778.1M, and adjusted EPS of $0.79-$0.89 vs. Street at $0.81.

Conference call is underway

