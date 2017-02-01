NY attorney general sues Charter over Internet speed, reliability

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has sued Charter Communications (CHTR +0.9% ), saying the cableco is failing to deliver reliable and fast Internet as promised.

Since 2012, the suit says (when the state was served by now-Charter subsidiary Time Warner Cable), the company failed to address problems with speeds on cable and Wi-Fi that were 70-80% slower than promised.

The company "continues to underserve" 2.5M state customers by failing to remedy the problems with network upgrades and/or replacing "deficient" customer equipment, the suit says.

"Spectrum-Time Warner Cable has been ripping you off," Schneiderman says in a statement.

The company says it's disappointed that it's being sued over promises made by TWC before its acquisition.