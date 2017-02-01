Oi board: Reorganization first, and worry about capital later

The board at Oi (NYSE:OIBR) -- Brazil's biggest bankruptcy -- decided today to address its reorganization before looking at new investments, Reuters reports.

Some creditor-launched plans for the company call for new injections of capital, usually tied to giving them control of the carrier. The group represented by Moelis & Co. has proposed a $1.25B capital injection tied to a debt-for-equity swap.

"The in-court reorganization and a potential capital increase are two separate things," a source tells Reuters. "A capital increase may be discussed, but only in the future."

The board also decided to intensify talks with creditors on recommendation from its adviser, in order to amend its own debt restructuring plan from last fall.