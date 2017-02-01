Siemens criticizes U.S. travel ban in toughest comments by overseas firm

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) CEO Joe Kaeser voices concern over the Trump administration's early policies, particularly its moves on immigration, in some of the toughest criticism yet by an overseas corporation.

“What we are seeing worries us,” Kaeser said. “America became great through immigrants." Alluding to Germany’s Nazi and Communist past, he said, “We Germans are a bit sensitive when it comes to walls and race.”

The Trump travel order triggered broad political criticism in Germany and elsewhere, but German business leaders are particularly about what Trump's policies will mean for the bottom line, given the U.S.’s status as the top market for German exports.

Kaeser noted that Siemens employs 50K people in the U.S. and that it exports more from the U.S. than it imports to the country.