Cirrus Logic -7.83%; Q3 2017 over expectations, Q4 revenue outlook midpoint below

Q3 2017 results – revenue $523.03M (+50.4% Y/Y, $27.81M above estimates ), EPS $1.87 ( $0.25 above estimates ), gross margin 48.8%, operating expenses $91.5M

Q4 2017 projections – revenue $300M-$340M (consensus $333.94), GAAP gross margin 48%-50%, combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses $110M-$116M

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) president and CEO Jason Rhode: "Cirrus Logic delivered outstanding revenue, operating profit and earnings per share growth in the December quarter as demand for certain portable audio products accelerated. The company is delighted to be on track to deliver our third consecutive year of more than 25 percent annual revenue growth. With a comprehensive portfolio of products and extensive roadmap we are well positioned for success in the coming years as demand for innovative audio and voice technology continues to increase."

Takeaway – Despite the after hours reduction, Cirrus Logic shares are mostly (+/-2%) retracing gains realized during today's open session catalyzed by Apple's robust Q1 2017 report out yesterday evening.

