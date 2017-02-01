Clear Channel Outdoor signs 10-year deal with Honolulu airport

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO -1% ) says its brand division Clear Channel Airports has signed a 10-year digital media deal with Honolulu International Airport.

It's the first in-terminal advertising concession for the airport. Clear Channel (part of iHeart Media (OTCPK:IHRT +7.3% )) will provide a comprehensive digital network throughout the property with an installation date of May 1.

Included in the plans are 20 high-definition digital screens; six digital LED screens; a comprehensive baggage claim digital network; "experimental brand displays"; and sponsorships and event marketing opportunities.