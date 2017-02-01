Manitowoc -5% following dismal Q4 results, weak 2017 consensus

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) -5.1% AH after reporting a bigger than expected Q4 loss on 30% lower revenue, and guiding 2017 revenues below consensus.

MTW says Q4 sales totaled just $378M, down from $543M in the year-ago quarter, on continued weak demand for its products in the U.S. and the Middle East.

For FY 2017, MTW sees revenues falling 8%-10% Y/Y, or $1.45B-$1.48B vs. $1.49B analyst consensus estimate; adjusted EBITDA of $41M-$59M; and adjusted operating income coming in roughly flat to a 1% increase.