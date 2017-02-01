CBS buys bankrupt network Scout Media for digital portfolio

CBS (CBS +0.2% ) has bought sports video site Scout Media out of bankruptcy for the sum of $9.5M, the only bid.

Scout will be added to its CBS Sports Digital portfolio along with the CBS Sports site and apps, 247Sports, MaxPreps, SportsLine and its fantasy games. It will be tasked with teams and recruiting coverage, CBS says.

The Seattle-based network was founded in 2001 and became part of Fox Sports in 2005 before it was sold in 2013 into a portfolio firm of Bob Pittman's Pilot Group.

Scout's board fired its founder and CEO, James Heckman, last July.