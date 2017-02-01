Activists incensed as Dakota Access Pipeline review begins

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said today it has started a review for the Dakota Access Pipeline permit but that an easement has not been granted, partially contradicting reports yesterday.

Native American groups and activists in North Dakota expressed anger after reports citing two lawmakers suggested that final right-of-way for the pipeline already had been approved.

"People are in a reactionary place, and it is dangerous for politicians to put out these unfounded statements," says a spokesperson for the Indigenous Environmental Network.

Meanwhile, a cleanup of the main campsite of protesters opposed to the pipeline has started, as law enforcement officials and protesters agree to move to safety ahead of spring flooding, but the Trump administration’s push to approve the project means that many protesters are not likely to leave altogether.