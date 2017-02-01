WSJ: Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson for ~$15B

Mead Johnson Nutrition (NYSE:MJN) +18.7% AH after WSJ reports that Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF, OTCPK:RBGLY) is in talks to buy the company, a deal that would further the U.K. company's push into healthy food products.

Terms of the potential deal are unclear, but with a $12.9B market cap and a stock that is more than 30% off its 2015 high, MJN could fetch more than $15B with a takeover premium, according to the report.

Reports two weeks ago suggested that Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) was considering a bid for MJN.