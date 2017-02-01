Still no evidence of turnaround in offshore drillers, RBC says

Offshore drillers have suffered a beating this week, prompting RBC analysts to trim their stock price targets for Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) to $13 to $15, Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) to $18 from $22, Rowan (NYSE:RDC) to $20 from $23, and Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to $15 from $17; the firm rates all four stocks at Underperform.

RBC sees "no tangible evidence, even at the margin, that offshore drilling fundamentals have stabilized," adding that fundamentals have continued to deteriorate since its last offshore industry report in August.

Among the problems holding the group down, according to RBC: The need for oil to hit $60-$70/bbl to see any meaningful increase in deepwater rig demand, and a supply overhang that will take years to overcome.