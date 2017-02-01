Nintendo plans 2-3 smartphone games per year in mobile commitment

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY +1.1% ) says it will keep mobile content coming, pledging 2-3 smartphone games per year after it famously made its entry to the market this past year.

The hit status of Pokemon Go (made by partner Niantic) lifted sales of the company's other Pokemon games, as well as Nintendo's 3DS portables, says President Tatsumi Kimishima, leading to a significantly higher profit.

Kimishima says the company doesn't want to go into the red, but Nintendo is sticking with a target of selling 2M of its upcoming Switch consoles in the first month after launch, despite pricing the machine at a $299.99, higher than expected.

Nintendo says production of the Wii U has ended in all markets.