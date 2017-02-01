Millions lose Univision access as Charter blackout begins

With the increasingly typical last-minute deal not in the cards, Univision (Pending:UVN) stations went dark on Charter Communications (CHTR +0.9% ) systems as a month-end deadline passed.

That denies the most popular Spanish-language network to millions of Charter viewers across 37 markets, including New York and Los Angeles.

The dispute between the two dates to before Charter's completed deal for Time Warner Cable; Charter says Univision should be honoring TWC's carriage terms, while Univision thinks Charter is pressing its new size advantage to exploit Univision.