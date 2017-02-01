Mellanox Technologies -13.57%; Q4 2016 results, Q1 2017 revenue below expectations

Q4 2016 results – revenue $221.7M (+25.3% Y/Y, $3.4M above estimates ), EPS $0.82 ( $0.04 below estimates ), gross margin 71.9%, operating income $44.4M, net income $41.3M, $54M cash provided by operating activities

Q1 2017 projections – revenue $200M-$210M (consensus $225.85M), gross margin 71%-72%, 3%-5% operating expense increase, share-based compensation expense $15.8M-$16.3M, diluted share count 50.3M-50.8M

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) president and CEO Eyal Waldman: "During the fourth quarter we saw continued sequential growth in our InfiniBand business, driven by robust customer adoption of our 100 Gigabit EDR solutions into artificial intelligence, machine learning, high-performance computing, storage, database and more. Our quarterly, and full-year 2016 results, highlight InfiniBand’s continued leadership in high-performance interconnects. Customer adoption of our 25, 50, and 100 gigabit Ethernet solutions continued to grow in the fourth quarter. Adoption of Spectrum Ethernet switches by customers worldwide generated positive momentum exiting 2016. Our fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results demonstrate Mellanox’s diversification, and leadership in both Ethernet and InfiniBand. We anticipate growth in 2017 from all Mellanox product lines."

