DragonWave offers financiers plan to slash expenses 30%

Stumbling DragonWave (DRWI -3.1%) has offered up an updated operating plan to credit facility partners, aiming to slash operating expenses by 30%.

The company is targeting cash flow break-even by reducing in the areas of discontinued legacy products, streamlining general and administrative costs and cutting back in lower-margin regions.

Meanwhile it plans to keep to levels of sales, operations and R&D to support its next-gen products.

The plan aims to get financial flexibility to execute as well as maintain the company's listing on Nasdaq.

Shares have tumbled 64% since last Oct. 20, after the company's shares vaulted on being selected for Sprint network optimization work.