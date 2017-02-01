DragonWave offers financiers plan to slash expenses 30%

Stumbling DragonWave (DRWI -3.1%) has offered up an updated operating plan to credit facility partners, aiming to slash operating expenses by 30%.
The company is targeting cash flow break-even by reducing in the areas of discontinued legacy products, streamlining general and administrative costs and cutting back in lower-margin regions.
Meanwhile it plans to keep to levels of sales, operations and R&D to support its next-gen products.
The plan aims to get financial flexibility to execute as well as maintain the company's listing on Nasdaq.
Shares have tumbled 64% since last Oct. 20, after the company's shares vaulted on being selected for Sprint network optimization work.