Are U.S., Australia tensions simmering?

"I'm not going to comment on these reports," said Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in response to Washington Post article describing a heated exchange between him and President Trump.

The latter reportedly ended a weekend phone call about half way through their planned one-hour conversation, accusing Canberra of seeking to export the "next Boston Bombers" to the U.S. under a bilateral refugee agreement with the Obama administration.

A late night tweet from Trump said he would "study this dumb deal!"

