European earnings roundup

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) -4% premarket suffering from a second full-year net loss after getting hit by legal costs.

Recording falling profits, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) slipped 3% before the bell, as the company awaited key drug data.

Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) shares are down slightly after earnings slipped to the lowest level in more than a decade.

It's a bitter pill to swallow for Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) as the stock slid 6% upon lowering its outlook for 2017.