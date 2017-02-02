Tech sector drafts letter against Trump travel ban

Big tech giants like Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), UBER, Stripe (Private:STRIP), along with a consumer packaged goods company and others industries are working together on a letter opposing President Trump's travel ban.

Re/code reported a draft of the message "Our ability to grow our companies and create jobs depends on the contributions of immigrants from all backgrounds... In a global economy, it is critical that we continue to attract the best and brightest from around the world."

See the rest of the letter here

Previously: Tech faces off against Trump (Jan. 31 2017)