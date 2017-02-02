Rate decision at the Bank of England

Six more weeks without a rate hike? The Fed kept interest rates on hold at its January policy meeting, its first since Donald Trump assumed the presidency, but said "measures of consumer and business sentiment have improved of late."

The FOMC's next policy meeting will take place on March 14-15.

Meanwhile, the market is now trapped in another rate decision session, this time at the Bank of England, which will release its policy statement, minutes and inflation report. It's Groundhog Day after all!