Philip Morris gains after revenue topper

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) trades higher after topping estimates for Q4 revenue.

Cigarette volume fell 4.4% during the quarter to 200.6B units, driven lower by a 6.4% decline across Asia. Shipment volume for the Marlboro brand fell 2.1% Y/Y.

The company seees 2017 EPS of $4.70 to $4.85.

"Our ambitious goal, to transform PMI from a manufacturer of combustible tobacco products to an RRP-focused company, took a further important step forward at the end of 2016 with the submission of our Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application for our heat-not-burn IQOS product to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration," notes CEO Andre Calantzopoulus.

