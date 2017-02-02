Philip Morris gains after revenue topper

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) trades higher after topping estimates for Q4 revenue.
Cigarette volume fell 4.4% during the quarter to 200.6B units, driven lower by a 6.4% decline across Asia. Shipment volume for the Marlboro brand fell 2.1% Y/Y.
The company seees 2017 EPS of $4.70 to $4.85.
"Our ambitious goal, to transform PMI from a manufacturer of combustible tobacco products to an RRP-focused company, took a further important step forward at the end of 2016 with the submission of our Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application for our heat-not-burn IQOS product to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration," notes CEO Andre Calantzopoulus.
Previously: Philip Morris misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 2)
PM +2.71% premarket to $98.55 vs. a 52-week range of $86.78 to $104.20.