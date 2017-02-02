Bank of England stays on hold, forecasts sluggish growth in 2018/19

The Bank of England leaves its benchmark Bank Rate at 0.25%, and keeps its QE program of £435B of government paper and £10B of corporate paper per month in place.

Alongside, it lifts its forecast for GDP growth for 2017 to 2%, but sets rather modest expectations for 2018 and 2019 at 1.6% and 1.7%, respectively.

The weak sterling, says the bank, is likely to cause inflation to overshoot its 2% target - all the way to 2.8% in 2018, before falling back to 2.4%.

There is scope for even looser monetary policy should growth slow more than expected, says the bank.

The pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) is active, but currently lower by 0.4% vs. the dollar at $1.2609.

The FTSE 100 is higher by 0.35% .

ETFs: EWU, EWUS, FKU, DXPS, DBUK, QGBR, HEWU