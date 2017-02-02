Futures dip ahead of data, earnings

It's another big rate day today, this time in England, where the BOE left its benchmark 0.25% on hold, while forecasting sluggish growth in 2018/19.

U.S. stock index futures are all down 0.3% as traders eye another deluge of earnings results. Amazon, Amgen, Visa and GoPro will report after the bell.

Oil is up 0.5% at $54.16/bbl, gold is 0.3% higher at $1224/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 bps to 2.46%.

