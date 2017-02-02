CME Group results top estimates after busy quarter

Q4 adjusted net income of $387.3M and $1.14 per share vs. $327M and $0.97 one year ago.

Q4 volume of 16.3M contracts per day up 24% from Q4 one year ago, with records hit in rates, energy, and metals. Full year volume of 15.6M contracts per day up 12% from 2015.

Q4 average rate per contract of $0.731 vs. $0.75 a year ago thanks to a larger proportion of interest rate volume and higher member trading.

Conference call at 8:30 ET

CME flat premarket