Dan Loeb: #MHFGA

"This environment is undoubtedly better for active investing – just as active investing was considered to be on its deathbed," says Dan Loeb in a letter to Third Point clients.

Source: Lawrence Delevingne at Reuters

Third Point's main hedge fund lost 1.1% in Q4, and gained just 6.1% in 2016 - well below its 15.7% average annual return since 1996, and the 12% return for the S&P 500 last year.

"While America may or may not be made great again, there is no question that the rules are literally being rewritten ... We do not plan to trade the tweets but we expect an increasing number of real and, even better, fake dislocations to create some extremely rewarding investing opportunities."