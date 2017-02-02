Eaton soars after topping earnings estimates

Operating earnings of $505M, or $1.12 per share, vs. $541M, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue by segment: Electrical Products flat; Electrical Systems -3%; Hydraulics -6%; Aerospace -3%; Vehicle -12%.

"During the quarter, we were able to resolve several insurance matter," said CEO Craig Arnold. "As a result, we had $90M of restructuring costs in the fourth quarter, making our full-year 2016 restructuring costs a total of $211M."

The company expects net income and operating EPS to be $4.30-$4.60, representing a 5% increase at the midpoint of our guidance in operating EPS over 2016. Net income and operating EPS for the first quarter of 2017 is expected to be $0.80-$0.90.

ETN +5.2% premarket

Q4 results