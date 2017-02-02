Trump trade policy turns JPMorgan bearish on small and midcap stocks

It's a big swing for the bank which at the start of the year saw good things for small and midcaps thanks to Trump's promises of tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

The new administration's focus, however, appears to be on trade, says JPMorgan's Eduardo Lecubarri, which adds downside risk to the 2017 outlook. “We worry about big short-term shocks to the global economy at this stage of the game.”

Small and midcaps have been especially popular since the Trump election, with the S&P Small Cap 600 Index higher by 18% the last three months, and the S&P Mid Cap 400 by 14% vs. the S&P 500's 9% advance .

It's time to purchase some downside protection, says JPMorgan.

