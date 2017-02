Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Bioverative (NASDAQ:BIVVV) initiated with Underweight rating and $41 (8% downside risk) price target by Morgan Stanley. Initiated with Buy rating by Gabelli.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) initiated with Neutral rating and $24 (12% upside) price target by Wedbush.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) initiated with Neutral rating and $46 (12% downside risk) price target by Wedbush.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) downgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) downgraded to Neutral by BTIG.

New Buys from Ladenburg Thalmann: Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN), Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY); Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) and Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN).