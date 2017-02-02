Bloomberg: Brookfield Asset, Simon Property, GGP possible suitors for Macy's

Macy's (NYSE:M), of course, already has a real estate partnership with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), notes Bloomberg's Jeffrey Langbaum.

As for Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) and GGP, he says any of the big mall REITs would naturally be interested in some of Macy's assets even if they didn't want the entire company. He reminds Simon did a JV with Hudson's Bay to separate that retailer's real estate.

Macy's currently higher by 3.05% premarket

Previously: Macy's jumps on talk of PE-structured real estate deal (Feb. 2)