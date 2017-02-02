Smaller than expected loss at ConocoPhillips

Excluding special items, adjusted earnings were a net loss of $318M, or ($0.26) per share, compared with a fourth-quarter 2015 adjusted net loss of $1.1B, or ($0.90) per share.

"Our recent performance highlights the significant changes we’ve made as a company to respond to a world of lower and more volatile commodity prices," CEO Ryan Lance declared. "For the second quarter in a row our cash from operating activities exceeded capital expenditures and dividends paid."

Full-year 2017 production is expected to be 1.54-1.58 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. This results in flat to 2% growth compared with full-year 2016 production, excluding Libya, of 1.54 MBOED when adjusted for 2016 dispositions of 27 MBOED.

2017 guidance for adjusted operating cost guidance is $6B and capex will likely be $5B.

COP +0.6% premarket

Q4 results