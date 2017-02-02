Sally Beauty lower post FQ1 results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) reports same-store sales rose 0.4% in FQ1.

Segment sales: Sally Beauty Supply: $589.9M (-1.9%); Beauty Systems Group: $409.8M (+3.3%).

Segment same-store sales growth: Sally Beauty Supply: -0.6%; Beauty Systems Group: +2.6%.

Gross profit rate squeezed 30 bps to 49.2%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate +90 bps to 34.8%.

Adjusted operating margin rate declined 150 bps to 11.8%.

Inventory -0.5% to $907.8M.

Total store count +141 Y/Y to 5,155.

FY2017 Guidance: Same-store sales: flat to low-single-digit growth; Gross margin rate: +20 bps to +30 bps; SG&A expense rate: 34.1% to 34.4%; Adjusted operating margin: Low-to-mid single digits; Capex: $115M to $120M; Net new store growth: +2% to +3%.