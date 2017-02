While book value got nailed in Q4, the hit was less than expected, says Credit Suisse's Doug Harter. The decline, however, is on the high side of peers, and he keeps his Neutral rating.

Compass Point's Fred Small also says Q4 results were better-than-hoped, but the $750M ATM share sale program is dilutive to book value and should dampen any enthusiasm over the beat. He's not upgrading from Neutral either.

Down as low as $18.13 in premarket action, AGNC has climbed back to unchanged at $18.56.

Earnings call slides