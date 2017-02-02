Qorvo -7.36% premarket; Q3 2017 over expectations, Q2 outlook at issue

Q3 2017 results – revenue $825.4M (+33% Y/Y, $4.1M above estimates ), EPS $1.35 ( $0.09 above estimates ), gross margin 44.3%, operating expenses $157.1M, operating income $208.7M, net income $177.3M

Q4 2017 projections (factoring delays of smartphone launches at two top customers in China and tier-one customer in Korea) – revenue $610M-$650M (consensus $719.07M), EPS $0.70-$0.90 (consensus $1.04), gross margin 46%, tax rate 8%

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) president and CEO Bob Bruggeworth: "In the December quarter, Qorvo grew 33% year-over-year while exceeding our operating margin target for the quarter. We supported the launch of marquee smartphones and leading China-based OEMs and delivered record revenue in IDP. We did this while qualifying leading technologies for top customer programs, introducing over 100 new products, and achieving key milestones on operational initiatives. I’m extremely proud of what the team delivered to position Qorvo for anticipated double-digit revenue growth in fiscal year 2018."

