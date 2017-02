The FDA extends its emergency use authorization for Abbott's (NYSE:ABT) molecular test for the Zika virus, the Abbott RealTime ZIKA Test, for use with whole blood samples, the first test maker so designated.

The test was previously authorized for use with serum, plasma and urine samples.

According to the company, recent research suggests that the Zika virus can be detected in whole blood for a longer period of time (up to two months) and at higher levels than serum and urine samples.