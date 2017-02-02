Online brokerages head lower as Schwab slashes trading costs

Starting tomorrow, standard online stock and ETF trade commissions at Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) will be just $6.95 each, down from $8.95 previously.

This compares to $7.95 at Fidelity, $9.99 at E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) and Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), and $7-$20 at Vanguard (depending on number of trades).

Beginning March 1, expenses for Schwab market-cap weighted index mutual funds will be cut to align with their Schwab ETF equivalents.

The Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund (MUTF:SWPPX) will now cost just 0.03. The Schwab Small-Cap Index Fund (MUTF:SWSSX) will cost 0.06%, and the Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond Index Fund (to start trading on Feb. 23) will cost 0.04%.

Also on March 1, the expenses on the Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) and Schwab Fundamental Index ETFs will be lowered, with their related mutual funds following suit on May 1 (pending shareholder approval).

