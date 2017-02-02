Modest outlook sinks Edwards; shares off 7% premarket

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) slumps 7% premarket on average volume on less optimistic views for 2017.

BTIG's Sean Lavin: U.S. growth for transcatheter valves (THVs) "will get tougher." Downgrades to Neutral with a price target of $110 (12% upside).

Leerink's Danielle Antalffy: Consensus beats over next 12 - 18 months may be tougher due to competitive launches. Also expects slower pace of THV sales ramp in less sick population. Downgrades to Market Perform with a $105 (7% upside) price target.

RBC's Glenn Novarro: Management reaffirmed 2017 guidance but a pause in mitral (clinical trial) enrollment could be an issue. Probability of 2018 launch in Europe diminished. Expects the company to outperform its peers given its "superior growth profile." Rates EW Outperform with a $116 (18% upside) price target.

Source: Bloomberg