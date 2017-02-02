More on Group 1 Automotive's Q4

Group 1 Automotive (GPI -2.3% ) reports total revenue rose 2.6% on a constant currency basis in Q4.

Total same-store sales declined 1.8% to $2.55B.

Same-store sales slipped 1.1% for U.S. and 5.8% for U.K.

Revenue break-up: New vehicle retail sales: $1.51B (+1.7%); Used vehicle retail sales: $651.14M (+0.8%); Used vehicle wholesale sales: $99.77M (+5%); Parts and service: $310.97M (+4.6%); Finance and insurance: $104.24M (+2.9%).

Geographic sales break-up: U.S.: $2.17B (-4.1%); U.K.: $387.49M (+35.9%); Brazil: $115.21M (-6.4%).

Gross margin rate improved 40 bps to 14.6%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate +10 bps to 10.8%.

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 10 bps to 3.2%.

Total units sold during the quarter expanded 1.5% Y/Y to 44,639 units.