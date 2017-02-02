Black Knight Financial +7.6% post-earnings

Q4 revenues were light, but the bottom line topped estimates, and the company also authorized a buyback plan for up to 10M shares (about 6.5% of the float).

Stephens' John Campbell upgrades to Overweight.

Already bullish, SunTrust's Andrew Jeffrey likes the chances that organic revenue growth will average nearly 10% this year and next. Any pressure on the shares thanks to the distribution of stock to Fidelity National (FNF +1.9% ) holders should make for a good buying opportunity. His $47 price target suggests nearly 30% upside from yesterday's close. Source: TheFly