Sirius XM up as subscribers grow, revenues beat

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is up 0.6% in early trading after its Q4 revenues beat expectations and the company added subscribers yet again.

Revenues rose to a record $1.3B (up 8.3% Y/Y), and net income rose 52% to $205M. Adjusted EBITDA grew 20% to $475M.

Self-pay subscriber rose 7% Y/y to 25.95M. Combined with paid promotional subs that went up 2% to 5.4M, ending subs came to 31.35M, up 6%.

Self-pay churn was flat at 1.9%.

Revenue breakout: Subscriber revenue, $1.084B (up 8.5%); Advertising, $38.9M (up 16.3%); equipment revenue, $32.7M (up 5.6%).

For 2017, it's guiding to self-pay net subscriber adds of about 1.3M. it's forecasting 2017 revenues of $5.3B (vs. consensus for $5.34B), EBITDA of about $2.025B (vs. consensus $2.056B) and free cash flow of about $1.5B.

